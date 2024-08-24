WWE held an NXT house show event on August 23rd from the Havert L Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, Florida. Below are the full results to the show courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.
-Main Event: NXT Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez (c) defeats Lola Vice and Sol Ruca
-NXT Tag Team Title: Chase U: Andre Chase and Ridge Holland (c) defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
-Brooks Jensen defeats Shiloh Hill
-Wendy Choo defeats Brinley Reece
-The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino / Adrianna Rizzo defeat Uriah Connors / Vincent Winey / Skylor Clinton / Lainey Reid
-Thea Hail and Riley Osborne defeat Stevie Turner and Mr. Stone
-Izzi Dame defeats Dani Palmer
-Dion Lennox defeats Josh Black
-Karmen Petrovic defeats Destinee Brown
-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Anthony Luke and Keanu Carver