WWE held an NXT house show event on August 23rd from the Havert L Fenn Center in Ft. Pierce, Florida. Below are the full results to the show courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-Main Event: NXT Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez (c) defeats Lola Vice and Sol Ruca

-NXT Tag Team Title: Chase U: Andre Chase and Ridge Holland (c) defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

-Brooks Jensen defeats Shiloh Hill

-Wendy Choo defeats Brinley Reece

-The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino / Adrianna Rizzo defeat Uriah Connors / Vincent Winey / Skylor Clinton / Lainey Reid

-Thea Hail and Riley Osborne defeat Stevie Turner and Mr. Stone

-Izzi Dame defeats Dani Palmer

-Dion Lennox defeats Josh Black

-Karmen Petrovic defeats Destinee Brown

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Anthony Luke and Keanu Carver