Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Martin Luther King Jr Recreation Center in Gainesville, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Ikemen Jiro defeated Javier Bernal

Veer & Sanga defeated Quincy Elliott & Hank Walker

Julius Creed (w/ Brutus Creed & Ivy Nile) defeated Myles Borne

Brutus Creed (w/ Julius Creed & Ivy Nile) defeated Duke Hudson

Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin)

JD McDonagh defeated Axiom and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Triple Threat Match to earn a future title opportunity

Wendy Choo defeated Jakara Jackson with special guest referee Javier Bernal

NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen defeated Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler)