WWE ran the MLK Center in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday, October 4, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson and his live correspondents Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.
WWE NXT GAINESVILLE RESULTS 10/4/25* Maxxine Dupri & Anthony Luke def. Arianna Grace & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
* Tyra Mae Steele d Jin Tala
* Jasper Troy d Drako Knox
* Lash Legend d Zena Sterling
* DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Dion Lennox) def. Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) and High Ryze (Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont)
* Wren Sinclair def. Chantel Monroe
* Lola Vice def. Kali Armstrong
* Shiloh Hill vs Saquon Shugars goes to a No Contest
* Joe Hendry def. Cutler James
#NXTGainesville Lash Legend v Zena Sterling pic.twitter.com/78NwZ2q4JA
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) October 4, 2025
#NXTGainesville #WWENXT @ThunderKeck Mr. Hill showing everyone why he's gonna win LFG tonight. Thanks for the awesome show. #toothlessaggression #HillGang pic.twitter.com/0HUtijS0la
— Carlos Stoneking (@CarlosStoneking) October 5, 2025
WRENXT @WrenSinclairWWE at #NXTGainesville won the match against Chantel Monroe and took her 🪞 too
(📷: @DebbieDeans8 / @rivalin ) pic.twitter.com/ORh9fbzHrP
— Sonya Bayley 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) October 5, 2025