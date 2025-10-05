WWE ran the MLK Center in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday, October 4, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.

Featured below courtesy of David Roberson and his live correspondents Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.

WWE NXT GAINESVILLE RESULTS 10/4/25 * Maxxine Dupri & Anthony Luke def. Arianna Grace & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Tyra Mae Steele d Jin Tala

* Jasper Troy d Drako Knox

* Lash Legend d Zena Sterling

* DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Dion Lennox) def. Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) and High Ryze (Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont)

* Wren Sinclair def. Chantel Monroe

* Lola Vice def. Kali Armstrong

* Shiloh Hill vs Saquon Shugars goes to a No Contest

* Joe Hendry def. Cutler James