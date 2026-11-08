WWE held an NXT live event on Friday at the MLK Center in Gainesville, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Gainesville results from November 7, 2026.
WWE NXT GAINESVILLE RESULTS 11/7/2026
1. Elio LeFleur defeats Ulka Sasaki
2. Kenzie and Andi Summers defeat Zoe Hines and Alix Brooks
3. Elijah Holyfield defeats Niko Vance
4. Myka Lockwood (with The Vanity Project) defeats Cara Brown
5. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeats Vanta the Unknown
6. The Dark State: Cutler James and Osiris Griffin (with Dion Lennox) defeat Garrett Beck and Milosh Jovic
7. EK Prosper defeats Kam Hendrix after their match gets a restart from NXT GM Robert Stone
8. WWE Evolve Women’s Championship: Nikkita Lyons (c) defeats Skylar Rae
9. Survivor Series 4×4 Tag Team Elimination Match: Shiloh Hill / Zilla Fatu / The Dropouts vs Birthright / The Vanity Project: The Lone Survivor and Winner is Zilla Fatu