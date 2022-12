Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Gainesville, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

NXT Women’s Title Match- Ivy Nile defeated Mandy Rose (c) via DQ, Mandy Rose retains the title. This turns into a 6-women tag team match

Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley & Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne)

Sol Ruca & Fallon Henley defeated Cora Jade & Kiana James

Scrypts (FKA Reggie) defeated Ikemen Jiro

Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams) defeated Andre Chase (w/ Duke Hudson & Thea Hail)

Axiom & Oro Mensah defeated Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights (possibly)

Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn via DQ

NXT Champion Bron Breakker & NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo