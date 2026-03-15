WWE NXT held a show that took place at the MLK Center in Gainesville, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Gainesville results from March 14, 2026.
WWE NXT GAINESVILLE RESULTS 3/14/2026
* WWE Evolve Champion Jackson Drake (with Vanity Project) defeats Shiloh Hill
* PJ Vasa defeats Skylar Rae
* Eli Knight defeats Sean Legacy
* WWE Men’s Speed Championship Match: Champion Elio LaFleur defeats Romeo Moreno
* NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (with Jackson Drake) defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
* TNA Wrestling Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace (with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) defeats Thea Hail
* Tavion Heights defeats Tristan Angels
* Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair defeat Blake Monroe and Nikkita Lyons
* NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Myles Borne defeats Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo