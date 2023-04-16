Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center in Gainesville, Florida:

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Javier Bernal

* Gigi Dolin defeated Tatum Paxley

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defeated Myles Borne

* Luca Crusifino came to the ring with his client Javier Bernal, who is now wearing a neck brace. Crusifino said he will be suing Ilja Dragunov on behalf of Bernal. This brought Dragunov back out, and he left Crusifino and Bernal laying

* Edris Enofe defeated Oro Mensah, Bryson Montana and Tank Ledger to earn a NXT North American Title shot in the main event

* Dragon Lee, Malik Blade and Nathan Frazer defeated Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak and Tavion Heights

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Odyssey Jones and Quincy Elliott. Kiana James provided a distraction for the finish. James and Fallon Henley argued after the match

* Roxanne Perez, Valentina Feroz and Lea Mitchell defeated Tiffany Stratton, Zoey Stark and Monika Klisara in her second match. Perez made Klisara submit

* There was another segment with Luca Crusifino coming out with his client Javier Bernal, this time both were wearing neck braces. They threatened Ilja Dragunov with more legal action and a fight, but Dragunov once again took them both out

* NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell won a non-title Triple Threat over Cora Jade and Thea Hail, rolling Jade up for the pin

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained over Edris Enofe in the main event

