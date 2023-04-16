Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center in Gainesville, Florida:
* Ilja Dragunov defeated Javier Bernal
* Gigi Dolin defeated Tatum Paxley
* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defeated Myles Borne
* Luca Crusifino came to the ring with his client Javier Bernal, who is now wearing a neck brace. Crusifino said he will be suing Ilja Dragunov on behalf of Bernal. This brought Dragunov back out, and he left Crusifino and Bernal laying
* Edris Enofe defeated Oro Mensah, Bryson Montana and Tank Ledger to earn a NXT North American Title shot in the main event
* Dragon Lee, Malik Blade and Nathan Frazer defeated Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak and Tavion Heights
* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Odyssey Jones and Quincy Elliott. Kiana James provided a distraction for the finish. James and Fallon Henley argued after the match
* Roxanne Perez, Valentina Feroz and Lea Mitchell defeated Tiffany Stratton, Zoey Stark and Monika Klisara in her second match. Perez made Klisara submit
* There was another segment with Luca Crusifino coming out with his client Javier Bernal, this time both were wearing neck braces. They threatened Ilja Dragunov with more legal action and a fight, but Dragunov once again took them both out
* NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell won a non-title Triple Threat over Cora Jade and Thea Hail, rolling Jade up for the pin
* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained over Edris Enofe in the main event
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.