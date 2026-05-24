WWE NXT held a show in Gainesville, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Gainesville results from May 23, 2026 at the MLK Center in Gainesville, FL.
WWE NXT GAINESVILLE RESULTS 5/23/2026
1. Sean Legacy defeats Shido Ash
2. Izzi Dame (with Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) defeats Meghan Walker
3. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno defeat The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance
4. Keanu Carver defeats Viktor Zanov
5. Zaria defeats Lizzy Rain
6. Tristan Angels defeats Drake Morreaux
7. Kale Dixon defeats Ulka Sasaki
8. Jaida Parker defeats Layla Diggs
9. Main Event: Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Shiloh Hill defeat The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake / Ricky Smokes / Brad Baylor