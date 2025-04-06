WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at the MLK Center in Gainesville, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @DebbieDeans8, @prowrestling999, @psychotjk and our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.
WWE NXT GAINESVILLE RESULTS 4/5/25* Main Event: NXT Women’s Title: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Wren Sinclair
* Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
* Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe / Swipe Right: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes
* Kali Armstrong defeats Kendal Grey
* Gallus: Mark and Joe Coffey and Wolfgang defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne / Charlie Dempsey / Tavion Heights (with Wren Sinclair)
* Yoshiki Inamura defeats Wes Lee
* The Dark State: Cutler James / Dion Lennox / Saquon Shugars / Osiris Griffin defeat Javier Bernal / Drako / Uriah Connors / Drake Morreaux
* Thea Hail defeats Lainey Reid
* Brooks Jensen defeats Oro Mensah
* Opening Match: Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeat Chantel Monroe and Aria Bennett
#NXTGainesville Main Event: @WrenSinclairWWE vs. @Steph_Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship. Sadly, my phone was almost out of power, but at least we got a good look at Wren's intensity. Despite this, La Primera is still your Women's Champion. pic.twitter.com/Zg4fq9av6j
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 6, 2025
Darkstate made their in-ring debut as a faction last night at #NXTGainesville
📷: @JeffReidUP pic.twitter.com/YAwyihXsyA
— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) April 6, 2025
@WWENXT #nxtgainesville @theahail_wwe great show so far in Gainesville pic.twitter.com/St9YTP2tI3
— Rivalin (@rivalin) April 6, 2025
#NXTGainesville Darkstate with the win over some game opponents. pic.twitter.com/ZCIdqkeuP8
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 6, 2025
#Nxtgainesville pic.twitter.com/NWfWZhNmnx
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) April 6, 2025
#nxtgainesville pic.twitter.com/FdWhZFS7N7
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) April 6, 2025
don’t play with @lashlegendwwe and @JakaraWWE #nxtgainesville pic.twitter.com/KmP6llsjHC
— cadentweetswrestling (@prowrestling999) April 5, 2025
#nxtgainesville pic.twitter.com/5N5bmg3j7l
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) April 6, 2025