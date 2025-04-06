#NXTGainesville Main Event: @WrenSinclairWWE vs. @Steph_Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship. Sadly, my phone was almost out of power, but at least we got a good look at Wren's intensity. Despite this, La Primera is still your Women's Champion. pic.twitter.com/Zg4fq9av6j

— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) April 6, 2025