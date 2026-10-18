WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday at the Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Gatineau results from October 17, 2026.

WWE NXT GATINEAU RESULTS 10/17/2026 1. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat The Dark State: Cutler James and Osiris Griffin 2. Myka Lockwood defeats Lizzy Rain 3. NXT North American Championship: Jackson Drake (c) (with The Vanity Project) defeats Saquon Shugars and Tavion Heights 4. Thea Hail defeats Karmen Petrovic 5. Cruz Montana defeats The Dark State’s Dion Lennox via DQ 6. NXT Tag Team Championship: The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (c) (with Myka Lockwood and Jackson Drake) defeat Los Americanos: Rayo and Bravo 7. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeats Izzi Dame 8. Kevin Owens / Shiloh Hill / Tony D’Angelo/ Kendal Grey defeat Birthright: Lexis King / Uriah Connors / Charlie Dempsey / Arianna Grace