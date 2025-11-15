WWE ran the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, WI. on Friday, November 14, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.
NXT GREEN BAY RESULTS 11/14/25
* Los Americanos: Rayo and Bravo defeat Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors
* Lyra Valkyria defeats Jordynne Grace
* Oba Femi defeats Myles Borne
* Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Blake Monroe and Zena Sterling
* Sheamus defeats Trick Williams
* OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat The LWO: Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde
* NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill
* The Culling: Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame with Thea Hail defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne/ Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
* Main Event: NXT Men’s Title: Champion Ricky Saints defeats Grayson Waller / JD McDonagh / Je’von Evans