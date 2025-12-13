WWE ran the Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday, December 12, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.

Featured below courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents are complete results.

NXT GREENSBORO RESULTS 12/12/25 * Non-Title Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat NXT Tag Team Champions The Dark State: Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin. A Rematch for the Tag Team Titles is set for tomorrow night in Columbia, S.C.

* NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe defeats Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace in a Triple-Threat Match. Monroe pins Parker.

* Ricky Saints defeats Shiloh Hill

* Fatal Influence: Women’s SpeFallon Henley and Lainey Reid vs Wren Sinclair and Women’s Evolve Champion Kendal Grey

