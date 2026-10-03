WWE held a show on Saturday at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Jacksonville results from October 2, 2026.

WWE NXT JACKSONVILLE RESULTS 10/2/2026 1. Shiloh Hill defeats Kale Dixon (with Alix Brooks) 2. Alix Brooks defeats Kenzie 3. Promo: Tristan Angels introduces his new bodyguard Niko Vance 4. Saquon Shugars and Shawn Spears defeats Tristan Angels and Niko Vance 5. Myka Lockwood defeats Zoe Hines 6. NXT Tag Team Championship: The Vanity Project: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes (c) defeat Jax Presley and Harley Riggins 7. Chantel Monroe defeats Andi Summers 8. WWE Evolve Championship: Harlem Lewis (c) defeats Brooks Jensen via submission 9. Kali Armstrong defeats Skylar Rae 10. NXT North American Championship: Jackson Drake (c) (with The Vanity Project) defeats Tavion Heights

For those interested, you can check out recaps of all past episodes of the show by checking out our WWE NXT Results archive here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.