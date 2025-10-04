WWE ran the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, October 3, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below courtesy of David Roberson and his live correspondents Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.
WWE NXT JACKSONVILLE RESULTS 10/3/25* Drake Morreaux def. Keanu Carver
* Carlee Bright and Dani Sekelsky def. Chantel Monroe and Masyn Holiday.
* Monroe and Holiday attack after the match. Bayley Humphrey makes the save.
* Lexis King def. Chris Island
* Jax Presley & Harley Riggins def. Dante Chen & Drako Knox
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (with Arianna Grace) issues an open challenge
* Myles Borne def. Channing Lorenzo
* Kendal Grey def. Arianna Grace and Thea Hail
* OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def. High Ryze (Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe)
* Kali Armstrong def. Karmen Petrovic
* Kelani Jordan def. Fallon Henley (with Jacy Jayne)
Dani and Carlee get the dub
Baylee Humphrey Cleans house after Chantel and Mason sneak attack#NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/4g9Ib2BMq1
— Hunter C (@hjcarp29) October 3, 2025
This is the main event @FallonHenleyWWE vs Kehlani Jordan the tna knockouts champions a preview of Tuesday night here at #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/qGdwELRp7S
— jimmyoxborough (@jimmyoxborough1) October 4, 2025