WWE ran the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, October 3, 2025 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.

Featured below courtesy of David Roberson and his live correspondents Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.

WWE NXT JACKSONVILLE RESULTS 10/3/25 * Drake Morreaux def. Keanu Carver

* Carlee Bright and Dani Sekelsky def. Chantel Monroe and Masyn Holiday.

* Monroe and Holiday attack after the match. Bayley Humphrey makes the save.

* Lexis King def. Chris Island

* Jax Presley & Harley Riggins def. Dante Chen & Drako Knox

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (with Arianna Grace) issues an open challenge

* Myles Borne def. Channing Lorenzo

* Kendal Grey def. Arianna Grace and Thea Hail

* OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def. High Ryze (Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe)

* Kali Armstrong def. Karmen Petrovic

* Kelani Jordan def. Fallon Henley (with Jacy Jayne)

