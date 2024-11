WWE returned on the road with a NXT live event on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, a NXT Live show took place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam, are complete results of the show.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (11/23/2024): JACKSONVILLE, FL. * Sarah Schreiber is the Ring Announcer for the evening

* Dante Chen defeats Harlem Lewis

* Carlee Bright defeats Destinee Brown

* Troy Yearwood defeats Josh Black

* Tavion Heights defeats Cutler James

* Stephanie Vaquer defeats Cora Jade

* NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

* Lexis King defeats Jasper Troy

* NXT North American Women’s Champion Fallon Henley defeats Tatum Paxley

* NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defeats Lola Vice

* Main Event: Elimination Match: Trick Williams / Luca Crusifino / Channing Lorenzo / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger defeat Bronco Nima / Lucien Price / Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey

#NXTJacksonville And then ….Stephanie comes to help Lola Vice pic.twitter.com/Pqb3EntDP0 — Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) November 24, 2024

Lola and Roxanne going at it #nxtjacksonville pic.twitter.com/RxrXwuFR2U — Tony Yayo Khan (@FLWrestlingFan) November 24, 2024

#NXTJacksonville 5 on 5 match OTM & Gallus pic.twitter.com/nRneqZexX7 — Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) November 24, 2024