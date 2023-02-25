Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida:

* NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez retained over Lash Legend. Legend opened the show with a promo but Perez shut her up

* Axiom defeated Eddy Thorpe

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Tank Ledger

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn

* Meiko Satomura defeated Tiffany Stratton. Roxanne Perez and Satomura had a brief promo and handshake after the match

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained over Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James retained in a Triple Threat over Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, plus Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile

* Andre Chase vs. JD McDonagh in a Blindfold Match ended in a No Contest when The Schism attacked Chase U. NXT Champion Bron Breakker made the save for Chase U to set up the main event

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Duke Hudson defeated Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

