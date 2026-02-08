WWE ran the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday evening, February 7, 2026 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling BodySlam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Jacksonville results from 2/7.

NXT JACKSONVILLE RESULTS 2/7/26 * Kelly Kincaid, who announced her departure from WWE earlier this week as of February 14, served as the ring announcer for the evening

* Zaria defeats Lainey Reid (with Fallon Henley)

* Eli Knight defeats Nathan Angel

* Drake Morreaux and Bayley Humphrey defeat Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Arianna Grace

* Lexis King defeats Shiloh Hill

* OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance and The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor

* NXT Women’s Speed Championship Title Match: Champion Fallon Henley defeats Sirena Linton to retain

* Tony D’Angelo defeats Brooks Jensen

* NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne vs Evolve Champion Kendal Grey: Jacy Jayne retains the title on a disqualification

* NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry vs Evolve Champion Jackson Drake: Joe Hendry defeats Jackson Drake to retain

