WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @SammanthaK21 and @hjcarp29 and WrestlingBodyslam.com.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (3/7/2025): JACKSONVILLE, FL.* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Ridge Holland and Wes Lee
* NXT North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Laney Reid. Post-match, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia comes to the ring and goes face-to-face with Vaquer
* Channing Lorenzo defeats Brooks Jensen via DQ due to interference from the Mystery Faction
* Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx / Jacy Jayne defeat Thea Hail / Maxxine Du Pri / Lash Legend
* Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights
* Adriana Rizzo defeats P-Nasty (Penina Tuielaepa from LFG)
* WWE Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Kale Dixon. Post-match, the Mystery Faction attacks King, Dixon and Uriah Connors
* Kelani Jordan defeats Ariana Grace
* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Anthony Luke and Troy Yearwood