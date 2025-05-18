WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, May 17, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @DebbieDeans8, @hjcarp29, @katalinasdreams and our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.

WWE NXT JACKSONVILLE RESULTS 5/17/25 * The New Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) def. High Ryze (Wes Lee & Tyson DuPont)

* Lainey Reid def. Kendal Grey

* Dante Chen def. Jackson Drake

* Chantel Monroe def. Tatum Paxley via DQ

* Noam Adar def. Ridge Holland

* Lola Vice def. Kali Armstrong

* Trick Williams def. Drake Morreaux

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo promo ends with Tony D’Angelo chasing him out of the ring

* Lash Legend def. Carlee Bright

* Myles Borne def. Je’Von Evans, Ethan Page and Brooks Jensen

* NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) def. Jacy Jayne