WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, May 17, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @DebbieDeans8, @hjcarp29, @katalinasdreams and our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.
WWE NXT JACKSONVILLE RESULTS 5/17/25* The New Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) def. High Ryze (Wes Lee & Tyson DuPont)
* Lainey Reid def. Kendal Grey
* Dante Chen def. Jackson Drake
* Chantel Monroe def. Tatum Paxley via DQ
* Noam Adar def. Ridge Holland
* Lola Vice def. Kali Armstrong
* Trick Williams def. Drake Morreaux
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo promo ends with Tony D’Angelo chasing him out of the ring
* Lash Legend def. Carlee Bright
* Myles Borne def. Je’Von Evans, Ethan Page and Brooks Jensen
* NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) def. Jacy Jayne
#NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/072tKttoDz
— Katalina (@katalinasdreams) May 18, 2025
#NXTJacksonville @Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/eelUXdYuDB
— Katalina (@katalinasdreams) May 18, 2025
2nd match of the night was a banger! @lainey_wwe had the crowd sobbing 😭 🥲😭😭#nxtjacksonville pic.twitter.com/vmag9clncv
— samz (@greaterthan1000) May 18, 2025
#NXTJacksonville Grey pic.twitter.com/QR0di4JQTl
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) May 17, 2025
New look #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/VR9vKD35Ic
— Katalina (@katalinasdreams) May 18, 2025