WWE NXT held a show on Saturday night in “The Sunshine State.”
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Jacksonville results from June 13, 2026.
WWE NXT JACKSONVILLE RESULTS 6/13/2026
1. Kali Armstrong defeats Skylar Rae
2. Charlie Dempsey defeats Ulka Sasaki
3. Layla Diggs defeats Zena Sterling
4.Tavion Heights defeats Kam Hendrix
5. NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Zaria (c) defeats Karmen Petrovic
6. Nikkita Lyons defeats Martinez
7. Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Shiloh Hill defeat Harlem Lewis / Brooks Jensen / Harley Riggins
8. Myka Lockwood defeats Thea Hail
9. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (c) defeat EK Prosper and Sean Legacy