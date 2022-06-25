Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida:

* Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

* Wes Lee defeated Trick Williams

* Solo Sikoa and Sol Ruca defeated Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton

* Lash Legend cut a braggadocios promo until Alba Fyre chased her off

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers retained over Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. Ivy Nile was with The Creeds

* Giovanni Vinci defeated Xyon Quinn

* Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) defeated Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained over Cameron Grimes

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.