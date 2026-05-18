WWE NXT held a show in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Johnstown results from May 17, 2026.
WWE NXT JOHNSTOWN RESULTS 5/17/2026
1. NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Tatum Paxley defeats Nikkita Lyons
2. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Birthright: Lexis King and Uriah Connors
3. The Culling’s Niko Vance defeats Tate Wilder
4. Kelani Jordan defeats Kendal Grey
5. PENTA / Jaida Parker / OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake / Ricky Smokes / Brad Baylor / Myka Lockwood
6. Bayley defeats Zaria VIA DQ
7. NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Lola Vice defeats Kali Armstrong
8. Main Event: Six-Man Tag Team Match: Shiloh Hill / Tony D’Angelo / Myles Borne defeat Grayson Waller / Naraku / Tristan Angels