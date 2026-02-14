WWE ran the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA. on Friday, evening, February 13, 2026 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling-BodySlam.com and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Kennewick results from 2/13.
NXT KENNEWICK RESULTS 2/13/26
* NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill / Myles Borne / The Dark State’s Dion Lennox
* Blake Monroe defeats Thea Hail
* Keanu Carver defeats Sean Legacy
* Kali Armstrong / Wren Sinclair / WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey defeat Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
* Tony D’Angelo defeats Grayson Waller
* NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley
* NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats Ricky Saints