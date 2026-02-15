WWE ran the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA. on Saturday, evening, February 14, 2026 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling-BodySlam.com and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Kent results from 2/14.
NXT KENT RESULTS 2/14/26
* WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey / Wren Sinclair / Kali Armstrong defeat Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid
* Keanu Carver defeats Sean Legacy
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley
* Tony D’Angelo defeats The Dark State’s Cutler James via DQ
* Tony D’Angelo / OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat The Dark State: Cutler James / Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars
* Blake Monroe defeats Thea Hail
* NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill / The Dark State’s Dion Lennox / Myles Borne
* NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Joe Hendry defeats Grayson Waller