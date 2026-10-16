WWE held a NXT live event on Thursday at the Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Kitchener results from October 15, 2026.
WWE NXT KITCHENER RESULTS 10/15/2026
1. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat The Dark State: Cutler James and Osiris Griffin
2. Lizzy Rain defeats Arianna Grace (with Birthright)
3. NXT North American Championship: Jackson Drake (c) (with The Vanity Project) defeats Saquon Shugars
4. Kendal Grey defeats Karmen Petrovic
5. Cruz Montana defeats The Dark State’s Dion Lennox via DQ due to interference from Dark State
6 NXT Tag Team Championship: The Vanity Project: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (c) (with Myka Lockwood) defeat Los Americanos: Rayo and Bravo
7. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeats Thea Hail and Izzi Dame
8. Shiloh Hill / Tavion Heights / Tony D’Angelo / Shawn Spears defeat Birthright: Lexis King / Charlie Dempsey / Uriah Connors / Stacks Lorenzo (with Arianna Grace)