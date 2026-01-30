WWE ran the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville , TN. on Thursday, January 29, 2026 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling BodySlam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Knoxville results from 1/29.
NXT KNOXVILLE RESULTS 1/29/26
* The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey
” Jaida Parker defeats Karmen Petrovic
* Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeat Sirena Linton and Thea Hail
* Ricky Saints defeats Tony D’Angelo via DQ
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Triple-Threat: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley and Zaria
* Elio LaFleur defeats Cutler James (with The Dark State)
* The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox (with Cutler James) defeats Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Tavion Heights
* NXT Men’s North American Champion Ethan Page and Santos Escobar defeat El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr and Shiloh Hill