WWE returned on the road with a NXT live event on Saturday evening.
On Saturday, November 22, 2024, a NXT Live show took place in Lakeland, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam, are complete results of the show.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (11/22/2024): LAKELAND, FL.* Sarah Schreiber is the Ring Announcer for the evening
* Duke Hudson defeats Anthony Luke
* Izzi Dame defeats Dani Palmer
* Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo defeat Brinley Reece and Adrianna Rizzo
* Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs defeat Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe
* Tatum Paxley defeats Stevie Turner
* Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price / The Family: Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino / No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights
* Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley defeat Sol Ruca and Kendall Grey
* Oro Mensah defeats Josh Black
* Gigi Dolin defeats Cora Jade (with Roxanne Perez)
* Main Event: Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans defeat Brooks Jensen and Ridge Holland
Whoaaa!!! #NXTLakeland brought @gigidolin_wwe back tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/PogvTMMSm5
— michaelLOCODUCKduron (@michaelduron) November 23, 2024
Aura Jade and The Prodigy @CoraJadeWWE @roxanne_wwe #NXTLakeland #Team2001
Credit to @Jedipirate84 📸 pic.twitter.com/o1t7vMLBM2
— Brody🥶 (@Brodster12044) November 23, 2024
This is Awesome! #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/xqCAufazkr
— Anthony (@RealMaskedChaos) November 23, 2024
Main Event!#NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/pNxPvwYRsN
— Jeremy Carter (@Jedipirate84) November 23, 2024