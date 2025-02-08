WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, February 7, 2025 at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida.
Thanks to Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) and our friend David Roberson of WrestlingBodyslam.com for the following results.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (2/7/2025): LAKELAND, FL.* Stephanie Vaquer defeats Jazmyn Nyx
* Saquon Shugars defeats Drake Morreau
* Adriana Rizzo defeats Arianna Grace
* Kelani Jordan defeats Jaida Parker
* Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs defeats Myles Borne and Tavion Heights / Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
* Jacey Jayne defeats Thea Hail
* NXT Champion Oba Femi, interrupted by Anthony Luke, humbles Luke with two powerbombs
* The Family: NXT NA Champion Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino defeat Shawn Spears / Brooks Jensen / Niko Vance
* Charlie Dempsey defeats Oro Mensah
* Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeat Zaria and Sol Ruca
* Main Event: NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defeats Wren Sinclair
