WWE NXT held a show that took place at The Armory in Lakeland, FL.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Citrus Springs results from May 1, 2026.
WWE NXT LAKELAND RESULTS 5/1/2026* Thea Hail defeats Zena Sterling
* Keanu Carver defeats Ulka Sasaki
* Lizzy Rain defeats Jessica Bogdanov
* Shiloh Hill defeats Niko Vance
* OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat The * * Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox (with Saquon Shugars)
* The Vanity Project: Jackson Drake / NXT Tag Team Champions Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor defeat Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Jasper Troy
* Jaida Parker defeats Kali Armstrong
* NXT Men’s Championship Title Match: Champion Tony D’Angelo defeats Saquon Shugar