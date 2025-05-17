WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @TerryD_Photo and our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.
WWE NXT LAKELAND RESULTS 5/16/25* Lince Dorado def. Anthony Luke
* Chris Island def. BJ Ray
* Izzi Dame (w/ Niko Vance) def. Arianna Grace
* Charlie Dempsey (w/ Wren Sinclair) def. Edris Enofe
* Lash Legend def. Nikkita Lyons
* OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors (w/ Andre Chase)
* Karmen Petrovic def. Tyra Mae Steele
* Lexis King def. Shiloh Hill
* Zaria def. Jaida Parker
* NXT Champion Oba Femi def. Dante Chen
Mans is a cheater #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/n4Wqigy3OC
— mason white (grouchboy8) (@grouchboy8) May 17, 2025
#NXTLakeland @AriannaGraceWWE declares an open challenge to help her prepare for her big upcoming match, which @izzi_wwe answers and wins, but the assist should definitely go to @Victory_Vance. pic.twitter.com/orBMJJ7FlS
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 17, 2025
❤️🔥 @karmen_wwe #NXTLakeland
(📷: Terrydphoto, IG) pic.twitter.com/vkL3DXvdkP
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) May 17, 2025
It's been over 4 months since my last match. Happy to be back in action. ⌛️
No better way than to test myself than with a huge opportunity. 🏆
📸: Megan#NXTLakeland #DanteChen #CheNXT #ChenUp #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/ODIChMBVXk
— Dante Chen (@DanteChenWWE) May 17, 2025