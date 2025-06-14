WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, June 13, 2025, at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondent @TerryD_Photo.
WWE NXT LAKELAND RESULTS 6/13/25* Dante Chen d Draco Knox
* Izzi Dame d Zaria
* Chase U d No Quarter Catch Crew / High Ryze
* Drake Morreaux & Shiloh Hill d Anthony Luke & Harlem Lewis
* Thea Hail d Jaida Parker
* Je’Von Evans d Lince Dorado
* Tatum Paxley / Zena Sterling / Karmen Petrovic / Tyra Mae Steele d Lainey Reid / Bayley Humphrey / Kali Armstrong / 1 other
* Noam Dar d Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo
* Lash Legend d Kelani Jordan
* Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger d Trick Williams and Lexis King