Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Grayson Waller defeated Quincy Elliott

Nathan Frazer defeated Von Wagner

Indi Hartwell defeated Blair Davenport

The Dyad (w/ Joe Gacy) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (w/ Tony D’Angelo, Electra Lopez & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo)

NXT UK Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley defeated Pretty Deadly & Lash Legend

NXT Tag Team Titles Match- The Creed Brothers (c) (w/ Damon Kemp) retain over Gallus via DQ

Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton

NXT Title Match- Bron Breakker (c) retains over Xyon Quinn