Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Grayson Waller defeated Quincy Elliott
Nathan Frazer defeated Von Wagner
Indi Hartwell defeated Blair Davenport
The Dyad (w/ Joe Gacy) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (w/ Tony D’Angelo, Electra Lopez & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo)
NXT UK Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley defeated Pretty Deadly & Lash Legend
NXT Tag Team Titles Match- The Creed Brothers (c) (w/ Damon Kemp) retain over Gallus via DQ
Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton
NXT Title Match- Bron Breakker (c) retains over Xyon Quinn