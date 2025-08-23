WWE ran the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, August 22, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, and his live correspondents are complete NXT Lakeland results.
NXT LAKELAND RESULTS 8/22/25* Dante Chen d Harlem Lewis
* Fatal Influence d Bayley Humphrey and Dani Sekelsky
* Brooks Jensen d Tate Wilder
* Bronco Nima d Chris Island
* Blindfold Match: Myles Borne d Lexis King
* Tatum Paxley d Kendal Grey
* Lash Legend vs Lainey Reid / Izzi Dame / Zaria*
* High Ryze vs Chase U*
* WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong d Thea Hail