WWE NXT held a show on Saturday at The Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Lakeland results from September 12, 2026.

WWE NXT LAKELAND RESULTS 9/12/2026 1. Shiloh Hill vs Naraku ends in a No Contest 2. Lizzy Rain defeats Alyssa Danielle 3. Keanu Carver defeats Brad Baylor 4. Birthright: Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo (with Charlie Dempsey) defeat Sean Legacy and Dorian van Dux 5. Thea Hail defeats Izzi Dame 6. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat The Dark State: Cutler James and Osiris Griffin 7. Birthright: Charlie Dempsey (with Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo) defeats Ulka Sasaki 8. NXT North American Championship: Champion Jackson Drake (with Brad Baylor) defeats Tavion Heights 9.NXT North American Championship (Women’s): Champion Zaria defeats Kali Armstrong

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