Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Axiom defeated Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, and Javier Bernal to earn an NXT title match later in the show

Lyra Valkyria defeated Stevie Turner

Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oba Femi & an unknown talent.

Tyler Bate defeated an enhancement talent. Post-match, Grayson Waller attacked the enhancement talent.

Duke Hudson & Thea Hail defeated Von Wagner & Mr. Stone

NXT Tag Team Titles Match – Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) (c) retained over Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley & Kiana James)

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Meiko Satomura, Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

Dabba Kato defeated Apollo Crews

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) defeated Jinder Mahal & Sanga

NXT Title Match – Bron Breakker (c) retains over Axiom