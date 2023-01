Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Largo, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger

Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) defeated Oro Mensah, Myles Borne & Tavion Heights

Indi Hartwell defeated Valerie Loureda

Charlie Dempsey vs Hank Walker

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus), Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeated Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley & Kiana James

Axiom defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match – Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) retain over Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

The Grayson Waller Effect with Javier Bernal. Odyssey Jones interrupts and attacks Bernal

NXT Women’s Title Match – Roxanne Perez (c) retains over Cora Jade, Thea Hail, and Jacy Jayne (w/ Gigi Dolin)