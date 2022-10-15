Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight’s show in Largo, Florida at the Largo Events Center:

* Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley defeated Ikemen Jiro, Andre Chase and Thea Hail

* Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend

* Quincy Elliott defeated Xyon Quinn

* Apollo Crews and Hank Walker defeated Grayson Waller and Commander Azeez

* Indi Hartwell defeated Kiana James

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retained over Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a Street Fight

* Oro Mensah vs. Trick Williams ended in a No Contest due to interference, which led to a six-man match

* Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazer and Wes Lee defeated Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner

