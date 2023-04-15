Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Largo Events Center in Largo, Florida:

* Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Tyler Bate defeated Gallus. After the match, Bron Breakker came out and hit a Spear on Chase

* Cora Jade defeated Lea Mitchell. After the match, Jade cut a promo on how she’s the best woman in NXT, daring anyone else to step to her. Valentina Feroz came out but Jade wasn’t interested, which led to the next match

* Valentina Feroz defeated Lola Vice. Cora Jade tried to interfere but it back-fired and Feroz won

* Dante Chen defeated Oba Femi. Femi attacked Chen after the match

* Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* The Creed Brothers, Big Boa and Ivy Nile defeated Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid and Ava. This began with Boa cutting a promo until The Schism interrupted in an attempt to recruit him. At one point Ava faced off with Brutus Creed and slapped him but this led to the finish

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre retained over Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

* Apollo Crews defeated Eddy Thorpe. Thorpe was over big

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Pretty Deadly. Hayes and Williams were also over big

