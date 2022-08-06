Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight’s show in Largo, Florida at the Largo Events Center:

* Giovanni Vinci defeated Dante Chen

* Nikkita Lyons defeated Kiana James

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams cut a heel promo in the ring but Nathan Frazer interrupted

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes retained over Nathan Frazer due to an assist by Trick Williams

* Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton. After the match, Cora Jade attacked Perez until Wendy Choo made the save. They then brawled to the back

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers retained over Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward. Brutus Creed hit his sliding lariat on Hayward for the pin to win

Intermission

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Chance rolled up Jackson for the win

* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo came out for heel promos in the ring. Ikemen Jiro came out trying to act Italian and they briefly got into it before Jiro chased them off

* Wes Lee defeated Trick Williams in a Rounds Match, getting the pin in round 3

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh and Grayson Waller. Breakker pinned Waller with a Spear for the win

