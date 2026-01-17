WWE ran the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida on Friday, January 16, 2026 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling BodySlam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Melbourne results from 1/16.
NXT MELBOURNE RESULTS 1/16/26
* Malik Blade defeats Nathan Angel
* Lainey Reid defeats Karmen Petrovic
* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Lexis King and Brooks Jensen
* 10-Woman Battle Royal: The Winner will have the opportunity to face NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. The participants: Kali Armstrong, Wren Sinclair, Nikkita Lyons, Sirena Linton, PJ Vasa, Thea Hail, Bayley Humphrey, Zena Sterling, Carlee Bright and Tyra Mae Steele. The Winner: Bayley Humphrey
* Chase U: Andre Chase, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon defeat Swipe Right: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor with Ethan Page
* WWE Evolve Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Layla Diggs
* Keanu Carver defeats Jaime Garcia
* Ricky Saints defeats Shiloh Hill
* NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne (with Lainey Reid) defeats Bayley Humphrey