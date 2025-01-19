WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday, January 18, 2025 in Melbourne, Florida.

Featured below, courtesy of LockResults.com, are complete results from the show.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (1/18/2025): MELBOURNE, FL. * The Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino) (w/ Adriana Rizzo) def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon

* Cutler James def. Harlem Lewis

* NXT GM Ava announced a 15-women battle royal for later in the night. The winner receives a future title match vs champion Giulia

* Lainey Reid def. Kendall Grey

* Josh Black & Dion Lennox def. Drake Morreaux & Drake Starks

* Joe Coffey def. Brooks Jensen

* OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura ends in a double DQ

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Kelani Jordan & Stephanie Vaquer

* 15 Woman Battle Royal: Wren Sinclair wins.

* Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) def. Wes Lee & Tyson DuPont

* NXT Women’s Title Match: Giulia (c) def. Lola Vice and Wren Sinclair

#NXTMelbourne @WrenSinclairWWE pulls the old "never got eliminated" rib to hide for most of the Rumble and eliminate @roxanne_wwe to win! pic.twitter.com/YQiXodnpse — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 19, 2025

#NXTMelbourne @lainey_wwe fancies herself the MVP of NXT LVL UP. @kendalgreywwe begs to differ, but Lainey gets the W…with the help of her feet on the ropes. pic.twitter.com/HY9sIr2LSV — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 19, 2025