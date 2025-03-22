WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, March 21, 2025 at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida.

Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @WerleyBri, @carnesgreg58 and WrestlingBodyslam.com.

WWE NXT MELBOURNE RESULTS 3/21/25 * Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Chantel Monroe and Layla Diggs

* Charlie Dempsey defeats Drake Morreaux

* Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley defeat Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong

* Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Uriah Connors and Andre Chase

* Jaida Parker defeats Kendal Grey

* NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne

* Wes Lee defeats the returning Edris Enofev

* NXT Heritage Cup Champions Lexis King defeats Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo (with Adrianna Rizzo)

* (NXT Women’s Champion and NXT N.A. Champion) Stephanie Vaquer / Lola Vice / Kelani Jordan defeat Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx / Jacey Jayne

* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen

#NXTMelbourne @Drake_Morreaux comes up short trying to outwrestle, Charlie Dempsey, locking in the Regal Stretch for the win. pic.twitter.com/Awmk0WsKbK — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 22, 2025

#NXTMelbourne @WrenSinclairWWE begs Charles to let @Kali_wwe try out for the NQCC. Chemical X decides to put them to the test! pic.twitter.com/Vs4NhXLPPT — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 22, 2025

This team is absolutely stacked our women’s champion is here tonight!! ❤️❤️❤️#NXTmelbourne pic.twitter.com/azgpEnnUZ9 — Tayler Branham (@BranhamTayy) March 22, 2025