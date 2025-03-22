WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Friday, March 21, 2025 at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida.
Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @WerleyBri, @carnesgreg58 and WrestlingBodyslam.com.
WWE NXT MELBOURNE RESULTS 3/21/25* Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Chantel Monroe and Layla Diggs
* Charlie Dempsey defeats Drake Morreaux
* Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley defeat Wren Sinclair and Kali Armstrong
* Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat Uriah Connors and Andre Chase
* Jaida Parker defeats Kendal Grey
* NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Tavion Heights and Myles Borne
* Wes Lee defeats the returning Edris Enofev
* NXT Heritage Cup Champions Lexis King defeats Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo (with Adrianna Rizzo)
* (NXT Women’s Champion and NXT N.A. Champion) Stephanie Vaquer / Lola Vice / Kelani Jordan defeat Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx / Jacey Jayne
* Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen
