Below are results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida, courtesy of Wrestlingbodyslam.com:

Bodi Hayward defeated Xyon Quinn

Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley defeated Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James

Solo Sikoa defeated JD McDonagh via DQ when Von Wagner interferes

Wes Lee defeated Grayson Waller

The Diamond Mine defeated The D’Angelo Family

Indi Hartwell defeated Arianna Grace

NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs and Jensen vs Pretty Deadly ends in a double DQ.

NXT North American Title: Carmelo Hayes (c) defeated Axiom

NXT Women’s Title: Mandy Rose (c) vs Zoey Stark ends in DQ on Rose when Toxic Attraction Interferes. The match was changed to a six-woman tag team match with Stark, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter defeating Toxic Attraction.