WWE ran the The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. on Friday, January 30, 2026 for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling BodySlam and his live correspondents, are complete NXT Nashville results from 1/30.
* Tavion Heights and Shiloh Hill defeat Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey
* Jaida Parker defeats Karmen Petrovic
* Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeat Thea Hail and Sirena Linton
* Ricky Saints defeats Tony D’Angelo via DQ
* NXT Men’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Ethan Page defeats Elio LeFleur
* Santos Escobar defeats El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley and Zaria
* Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox