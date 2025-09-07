WWE ran the Charleston Convention Center in North Charleston, S.C. on Saturday, September 6, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.
Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, and his live correspondents are complete NXT North Charleston results.
NXT NORTH CHARLESTON RESULTS 9/6/25* The LWO (Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde def. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)
* Ricky Saints def. Saquon Shugars
* The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley def. Ivy Nile & Lash Legend
* Grayson Waller def. Shiloh Hill
* The Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez def. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) and ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & Zaria)
* TNA Championship: Trick Williams (c) def. Dragon Lee
* NXT Tag Team Championships: DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin (c) def. American Made (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed)
* NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) def. Maxxine Dupri and Kelani Jordan
* Oba Femi, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Ethan Page, Rusev, & Jasper Troy
Judgement Day vs ZARuca vs Fatal Influence #NXTNorthCharleston pic.twitter.com/ryCzJWfPbR
— Hunter C (@hjcarp29) September 7, 2025
Jacy Win #NXTNorthCharleston pic.twitter.com/0dQfb98Nwj
— Hunter C (@hjcarp29) September 7, 2025
MAIN EVENT
Oba Hank and Tank
Vs
Rusev Ethan Page and Jasper Troy#NXTNorthCharleston pic.twitter.com/7WzwPjJhHW
— Hunter C (@hjcarp29) September 7, 2025