WWE ran the Charleston Convention Center in North Charleston, S.C. on Saturday, September 6, 2025, for a non-televised WWE NXT live event.

Featured below, courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam, and his live correspondents are complete NXT North Charleston results.

NXT NORTH CHARLESTON RESULTS 9/6/25 * The LWO (Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde def. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)

* Ricky Saints def. Saquon Shugars

* The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley def. Ivy Nile & Lash Legend

* Grayson Waller def. Shiloh Hill

* The Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez def. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) and ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & Zaria)

* TNA Championship: Trick Williams (c) def. Dragon Lee

* NXT Tag Team Championships: DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin (c) def. American Made (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed)

* NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) def. Maxxine Dupri and Kelani Jordan

* Oba Femi, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Ethan Page, Rusev, & Jasper Troy

Judgement Day vs ZARuca vs Fatal Influence #NXTNorthCharleston pic.twitter.com/ryCzJWfPbR — Hunter C (@hjcarp29) September 7, 2025