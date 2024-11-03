WWE returned on the road with a NXT live event on Friday evening.
On Saturday, November 2, 2024, a NXT Live show took place in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam, are complete results of the show.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (11/2/2024): ORLANDO, FL.– Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (w/ Lola Vice) def. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/ Jaida Parker)
– Tatum Paxley def. Derrian Gobourne
– Andre Chase def. Jasper Troy
– Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Shiloh Hill, Cuter James & Troy Yearwood
– Charlie Dempsey & Wren Sinclair (w/ Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) def. Mr. Stone & Stevie Turner
– NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) (w/ Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Adriana Rizzo def. Brooks Jensen (w/ Shawn Spears)
– Josh Briggs def. Ashante “Thee” Adonis
– NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) def. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne
– Nikkita Lyons def. Sol Ruca via DQ
– Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer def. Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx
– Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Dante Chen def. Ethan Page, Wes Lee & Ridge Holland
