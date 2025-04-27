WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below are complete quick-match results of the show courtesy of @WerleyBri, @ChoopPoop, @CarlosStoneking and our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.

WWE NXT ORLANDO RESULTS 4/26/25 – Kendal Grey & Carlee Brighr def. Chantel Monroe & Aria Bennett

– Drake Morreaux def. Harlem Lewis

– P-Nasty (Penina Tuielaepa) def. Layla Diggs via DQ due to interference by Jaida Parker

– Oro Mensah def. Keanu Carver

– Je’Von Evans, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Wes Lee, Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

– Lola Vice def. Wendy Choo

– Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Uriah Connors, Kale Dixon & Drako Knox

– Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Javier Bernal

– Roxanne Perez & Giulia def. Sol Ruca & Zaria via DQ due to interference by Stephanie Vaquer

– NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Brooks Jensen