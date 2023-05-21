Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida:

* Nathan Frazer defeated Kale Dixon

* Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon Fallon Henley defeated Monika Klisara, Stevie Turner and Kiana James

* Bron Breakker defeated Brooks Jensen. Before the match, Breakker came out to insult the crowd and insult NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, until Jensen interrupted him. Bron challenged Jensen and he accepted the challenge. Breakker won with a Spear then a Steiner Recliner. After the match, Breakker kept the submission locked in, then applied two more Recliners until officials forced him to the back

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated The Bayou Boys (Hayden Pittman, Beau Morris)

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defeated Edris Enofe with his feet on the ropes. Before the match, Dar came out bragging about the Heritage Cup and insulting Orlando. He then decided Edris Enofe isn’t worth of a title shot, so the match would be non-title. After the match, Dragon Lee came out and warned Dar ahead of their upcoming title match at Battleground, promising to be the next Heritage Cup Champion

Intermission

* Ivy Nile defeated Gina Delucia with the Dragon Sleeper. This was Delucia’s debut. After the match, Tiffany Stratton came through the crowd and had words for Nile, mocking her and talking about how she wasn’t good enough to be in the tournament. Nile issued a challenge and Stratton accepted

* Ivy Nile defeated Tiffany Stratton via DQ. The disqualification came when Stratton dropped Nile in the corner, then would not stop attacking when the referee ordered her to back off with the 5 count

* Axiom defeated Luca Crusifino with the Golden Ratio. Before the match, Luca came out for a promo and said someone in a lucha mask was illegally double parked in the parking lot. He went on and called Axiom to the ring for a match

* Dragon Lee and Trick Williams defeated Big Boa and Dante Chen. Good match, Lee and Trick worked well together. Lee hit a dive to Chen while Trick finished Boa with a Cyclone Kick to win

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes retained over Malik Blade. Good match, Trick Williams and Edris Enofe were at ringside. Enofe did a grand introduction for his partner. Hayes won with a springboard inverted DDT. After the match, Hayes put Blade over on the mic and then started a “we are NXT!” chant. The four celebrated and had a show of respect, then posed for photos and autographs at ringside

