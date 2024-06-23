WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.
The company ran the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL. on Saturday, June 22, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS FROM ORLANDO, FL. (6/22/2024)* Edris Enofe (w/ Brinley Reece) def. Anthony Luke
* Lash Legend wins a battle royal to earn a NXT Women’s Title shot in the main event.
* Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Ridge Holland) (w/ Thea Hail) def. No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne, Damon Kemp & Charlie Dempsey)
* Lainey Reid def. Destinee Brown
* Jaida Parker (w/ Lucien Price) def. Karmen Petrovic
* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Luca Crusifino (w/ Adrianna Rizzo)
* Je’Von Evans def. Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe & Brinley Reece)
* Tony D’Angelo (w/ Luca Crusifino & Adrianna Rizzo) def. Tavion Heights
* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Trick Williams, Wes Lee & Dante Chen
* NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) def. Lash Legend
* Lola Vice attacked Roxanne after the match.
