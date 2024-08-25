WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.
The company ran the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, August 24, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS FROM ORLANDO, FL. (8/24/2024)– Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
– Layla Diggs def. Ajiea Lee Hargrave
– Dante Chen def. Jasper Troy
– Derrian Gobourne def. Zena Sterling
– Wren Sinclair def. Kendal Gray
– NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Myles Borne
– Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, & Joe Hendry def. Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, & Wolfgang)
– Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx) (with Fallon Henley) def. Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend)
– Trick Williams def. Kale Dixon
– NXT North American Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) def. Izzi Dame
– NXT Championship: Ethan Page (c) def. Malik Blade and Je’Von Evans
