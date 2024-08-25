WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.

The company ran the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, August 24, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.

Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS FROM ORLANDO, FL. (8/24/2024) – Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe – Layla Diggs def. Ajiea Lee Hargrave – Dante Chen def. Jasper Troy – Derrian Gobourne def. Zena Sterling – Wren Sinclair def. Kendal Gray – NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Myles Borne – Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, & Joe Hendry def. Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, & Wolfgang) – Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx) (with Fallon Henley) def. Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) – Trick Williams def. Kale Dixon – NXT North American Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) def. Izzi Dame – NXT Championship: Ethan Page (c) def. Malik Blade and Je’Von Evans

I have to say this was impressive from Ethan Page. #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/AC1rp5SANc — Mikeywrestling (@MikeyDWrestling) August 25, 2024

I just watched my favorite tag team in wrestling team up with the prestigious Joe Hendry. I am beyond happy to have witnessed this match. #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/wrkgwBH61o — Colby (@CKortJester) August 25, 2024

All about the Wren Quarter Catch Crew tonight, she doesn't know Wren to stop…and RIP Myles #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/olzHYqbgGk — Michael M (@MichaelMeador_) August 25, 2024